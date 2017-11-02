A fly in the milk

Fotocredits: Works of Anna Khodorkovskaya and Anthia Loizou, mixed media, 2017

Im Rahmen der Veranstaltungsreihe Donnerstags in der Bibliothek der Universitätsbibliothek der Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien



Installation by Anna Khodorkovskaya and Anthia Loizou



Anna Khodorkovskaya and Anthia Loizou have been working and exhibiting together for some years now. Together they now present the next stage of their ongoing collaboration – a special installation in situ for the Library of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna.

The exhibition A fly in the milk sees the two artists working with experimental materials and texts considering the unusual nature of the current art space. By the means of collaborating and exhibiting in the Academy library, Anna Khodorkovskaya and Anthia Loizou are questioning the classical state of understanding.

Anna Khodorkovskaya was born and currently she lives. She studies arts and might also die one day. She works and sometimes she doesn’t. In her work she is interested in things and other times she is not. She uses materials, but not necessarily. She criticizes what she admires. http://www.annakhodorkovskaya.com

Anthia Loizou was born. She also studied arts in schools and academies here and there. She exhibited everywhere allover and she will continue even more. Colors and shapes are her tools. Different medias are her language. Her occupation is the current flow of things.