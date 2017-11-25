Michael Marcovici: Block 55

We would be very happy if you join us for the opening on Nov 25th, 5pm – 10pm.

Drinks and Food provided.



SAVE THE DATE

exibition and book presentation

Nov 25 at MuseumsQuartier Arena 21

MICHAEL MARCOVICI BLOCK 55





Michael Marcovici's novel 'Block 55' is organized loosely around themes such as the free economic market and living a hedonistic life in an completely privatized and technology-savvy future. It's challenging commonly held opinions about the relationship between individual freedom and institutionalized control.



Marcovici experiments with different media and forms of expression. In his work, he uses a wide range of materials, including steel, coal and exotic wood. These structures noticeably emerge from a deeply held interest in the nature of these materials themselves, as well as the way their form may relate to human association or sensory experience.