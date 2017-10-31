Büro Weltausstellung

Büro Halloween - From Dusk Till Dawn

Fotocredits: Plakat

BÜRO HAL­LO­WEEN

FROM DUSK TILL DAWN



8:00 pm: Entrance - Fancy dress only

8:30 pm: Michael Fischer - Analog Feedback Sax - Live

9:00 pm: Johann Neumeister - More Dead Than Bitter

9:30 pm: Albert Mayr - Live

from 10:00 pm Blood Core & DJ Rade Maus



Intervention - Club For­tu­na



Schmu­ckes Ma­ed­chen - Live Piercing

Cos­mic Cla­ra - Tarot Reading