x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
Büro Halloween - From Dusk Till Dawn
31.10.2017 20:00h
Büro Weltausstellung
Büro Halloween - From Dusk Till Dawn
Fotocredits: Plakat
 
BÜRO HAL­LO­WEEN
FROM DUSK TILL DAWN

8:00 pm: Entrance - Fancy dress only
8:30 pm: Michael Fischer - Analog Feedback Sax - Live
9:00 pm: Johann Neumeister - More Dead Than Bitter
9:30 pm: Albert Mayr - Live
from 10:00 pm Blood Core & DJ Rade Maus

Intervention - Club For­tu­na

Schmu­ckes Ma­ed­chen - Live Piercing
Cos­mic Cla­ra - Tarot Reading
 
 
x
x
 
Büro Weltausstellung
Praterstraße 42, Stiege 1 / Mezzanin
1020,Wien (AUT)
http://www.artfoundation.at

esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x