Büro Halloween - From Dusk Till Dawn
31.10.2017 20:00h
Büro Weltausstellung
Büro Weltausstellung
Fotocredits: Plakat
BÜRO HALLOWEEN
FROM DUSK TILL DAWN
8:00 pm: Entrance - Fancy dress only
8:30 pm: Michael Fischer - Analog Feedback Sax - Live
9:00 pm: Johann Neumeister - More Dead Than Bitter
9:30 pm: Albert Mayr - Live
from 10:00 pm Blood Core & DJ Rade Maus
Intervention - Club Fortuna
Schmuckes Maedchen - Live Piercing
Cosmic Clara - Tarot Reading
