Reaktor (ehemals Grand Etablissement Gschwandner)

Liveration. Prometheus Delivered

Fotocredits: Thomas Feuerstein, PROMETHEUS DELIVERED, 2017

The Future of Demonstration S1 VERMÖGEN / EPISODE 4



LIVERATION. PROMETHEUS DELIVERED tells a story that oscillates between science fiction and horror, utopia and dystopia. The episode connects sculpture, literature, music and performance with biochemical processes in which liver cells are fermented and distilled to alcohol. The narrative leads into the recesses of a new materialism where the human body and its tissues are subjected to radical sustainability.



The cannibalism of the future will not derive from amorality or dark evil, but from the principle of autotroph resource utilization. Autophagy is no longer metonymic with the savage, the uncivilized and the pre-modern; instead, it is the ethical imperative for a posthuman world and reflects the desire for attaining a paradisiac state of self-containment. LIVERATION refers to the ancient tradition of hepatoscopy. The organ that was once deemed the seat of life becomes the episode’s point of departure to read humanity’s future VERMÖGEN in the context of a cellular economy.



Contributors EPISODE 4



Ildiko Babos, Haymon Maria Buttinger, Nehle Dick, Thomas Feuerstein, Swintha Gersthofer, Jens Hauser, Didi Kern, Bernhard Loibner, Christian Reiner, Peter Szely. VOICE: Anna Mendelssohn.

Film / live-broadcast: Wolfgang Rebernik

The Future of Demonstration ist eine auf zwei Jahre angelegte Kunstserie mit 2 Seasons und je 5 Episodes, deren Leitmotiven VERMÖGEN 2017 und PASSION 2018 sind.



Season 1: VERMÖGEN findet vom 31. Oktober – 11. November im REAKTOR, im Internet und auf OKTO TV statt.



Im Jahr 2017 unserer Zeitrechnung stehen wir auf dem Planeten Erde vor einer Fülle an Problemen und Herausforderungen. Wir haben aber auch eine Menge Wissen und Ressourcen, um diese zu meistern. Man könnte auch sagen, wir haben eine Menge Vermögen – in mehrfachem Wortsinn. Mit dem Begriff "Vermögen" in seiner Mehrdeutigkeit sowie der Frage, wie dieses Vermögen gemeinschaftlich genutzt werden kann, beschäftigt sich The Future of Demonstration. Im Zentrum stehen Interaktionen von Kunst, Technologie und Gesellschaft, die neue künstlerische Formate hervorbringen sollen. "Demonstration" wird dabei im Sinne der Technologie als "präsentieren, weiterentwickeln", der Pädagogik als "vorzeigen, deutlich machen", und der Politik als "für etwas eintreten" verstanden. Es geht also darum, wie neue technische und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen forciert und weitergetrieben werden.“



