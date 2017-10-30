Cafe Willendorf, Linke Wienzeile 102, 1060 Wien

B-Project

30.10.2017 19:00h



Maja Radosavljevic, former studio photographer, puts bodies at the centre of her work. By illustrating breasts of varying shapes and perspectives, the photographer points at the ‘most important female* body-parts‘ from a Queer Feminist stance.



Studio and fashion photography, as does society, describes and defines women* by showing their bodies in so-called acceptable shapes, which are nothing more than highly edited 'photoshop fantasies‘. Thus, b-project is not just a call out for (self-)acceptance, gender diversity or what is understood as the female* body: it is a Queer critique of photography and society.



A significant part of the work involves self-empowerment and a joint artistic process. All photo titles and image compositions were self-determined by each person in the picture. B-project is still ongoing.



PROGRAM

19.00 - doors open, welcome with sparkling wine / sekt

19.30 - opening by Yavuz Kurtulmus & Maja Radosavljevic

19.35 - exhibition opens



ABOUT

Serbian/Austrian photographer and Visual Artist living in Vienna, Maja Radosavljevic's debut exhibition was "Beyond Intimacy". Since then, she has added Videography to her artistic expression. She completed her Bachelors in Theater, Film, Media and Gender Studies in 2017 and since 2014, is one of the organisers of TRANSITION Queer Minorities Film Festival.