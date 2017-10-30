« zurück
The Demise of Capitalism: Public Domain
30.10.2017 19:00h
Depot. Kunst und Diskussion
Präsentation und Diskussion
Yoshinori Niwa’s book TILL THE DEMISE OF CAPITALISM is organized around
seven keywords emerging from his oeuvre: market economy, squatting,
education, art festival, public spirituality, after the Cold War and
abortion. He now puts forward the eighth keyword “public domain” with
Italian artist Ryts Monet. Monet’s practices, such as Black Flag
Revival, are regarding the economic crisis, while Niwa will refer to his
ongoing project All Japanese players boycott at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Ryts Monet, artist, IUAV University of Venice
Yoshinori Niwa, artist, Tokyo / Vienna
Moderation: Mika Maruyama, curator, Tokyo / Vienna
