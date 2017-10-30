The Demise of Capitalism: Public Domain

Präsentation und Diskussion



Yoshinori Niwa’s book TILL THE DEMISE OF CAPITALISM is organized around

seven keywords emerging from his oeuvre: market economy, squatting,

education, art festival, public spirituality, after the Cold War and

abortion. He now puts forward the eighth keyword “public domain” with

Italian artist Ryts Monet. Monet’s practices, such as Black Flag

Revival, are regarding the economic crisis, while Niwa will refer to his

ongoing project All Japanese players boycott at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Ryts Monet, artist, IUAV University of Venice

Yoshinori Niwa, artist, Tokyo / Vienna

Moderation: Mika Maruyama, curator, Tokyo / Vienna