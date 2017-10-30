Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien

The City’s Future Natural History: Tiergarten, Landscape of Transgression

Fotocredits: Tiergarten, Rhododendron Grove, Photograph by Sandra Bartoli (2015)

Sandra Bartoli | Endowed Professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities



When does a human-constructed place go beyond the human, and how necessary is this transgression? To look at the built environment from the perspective of natural history allows one to explore the city as a system and construct of the natural and human together; furthermore it introduces the notion of the city (of tomorrow) as a producer of resources, and not as the machine of consumption we are used to assuming. In the logic consequence of the Anthropocene (the epoch of ecological collapse and mass extinction we currently live in), once the alleged antagonism between city and nature is dissolved, the urgency arises for models of constructed environments that conceive of human and more than-human creatures as equal and mutually dependent.



This series is composed of five lectures in 2017|18:

Lecture_1: 30.10. | Tiergarten, Landscape of Transgression

Lecture_2: 13.11. | Sun, Shit, Compost, and Air

Lecture_3: 27.11. | Worlds of Animals and Humans

Lecture_4: 11.12. | The City's Ecology: Dirt and the Garbage Tree

Lecture_5: 15.01. | The City's Natural History





Lecture_1 | Tiergarten, Landscape of Transgression

Monday, 30.10.2017, 19:00h

IKA Room AU01.1.15A / 1st floor, core N



Tiergarten, 210 hectares of forest in the middle of Berlin and the oldest park in the city, is a place where many aspects of ecology, urbanism, heritage, daily culture, and politics are simultaneously present but also visibly transgressed. Over time, Tiergarten has become an island of anomalies that can be read as the radical expression of what is most urban and public in the city. Among many aspects about Tiergarten is that here, human history and natural history are constructed together to shape a model for future environments in an everexpanding sea of urbanization. Here, Tiergarten’s transgression can become a key to shift established ways of talking about the city.



Sandra Bartoli holds the Endowed Professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities at the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna, funded by the City of Vienna.

The endowed professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities (“City Culture and Open Space“) financed by the City of Vienna, was installed in 2015 within the study programs of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. It has the objective to artistically, radically and poetically bring forward the debate on city and architecture. The teaching and research beholden with the endowed professorship focuses on the formulation of radical and visionary concepts regarding urban space. A further goal is to intensify the exchange of ideas and knowledge transfer between the city of Vienna and the Institute for Art and Architecture.