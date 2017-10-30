Hand and Machine - Films by Richard Tuohy & Dianna Barrie

Cinema was the first inescapably mechanical art. But in this post-mechanical age, the traditional apparatus of cinema has all to rapidly been deemed obsolete and primitive. Yet the handing over of industrial machinery to anti-industrial users represents one of the prime creative opportunities for re-appraising and re-interpreting the nature of ourselves as transformed by the age of machines.

Post mechanical age, the humanness of the machine can be made evident. Post mechanical age, machine craft is the new hand craft. This program presents seven recent film works from Australian diy cine experimentalists Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie exploring the primitive apparatus of cinema and the relation between hand and machine.





Programm:

Ginza Strip

2014, 9 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie





Etienne’s Hand

2011, 13 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy





Crossing

2016, 16mm, 11 min, Richard Tuohy





Last Train

2016, 12 minutes, 16mm, Dianna Barrie and Richard Tuohy





Pancoran

2017, 9 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie





Seoul Electric

2012, 7 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy





Blue Line Chicago

2014, 10 min, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie





Inside the Machine

2016, 12 minutes, 3 x 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie





FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

