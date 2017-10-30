« zurück
Hand and Machine - Films by Richard Tuohy & Dianna Barrie
30.10.2017 19:00h
Fotocredits: Richard Tuohy & Dianna Barrie
Cinema was the first inescapably mechanical art. But in this post-mechanical age, the traditional apparatus of cinema has all to rapidly been deemed obsolete and primitive. Yet the handing over of industrial machinery to anti-industrial users represents one of the prime creative opportunities for re-appraising and re-interpreting the nature of ourselves as transformed by the age of machines.
Post mechanical age, the humanness of the machine can be made evident. Post mechanical age, machine craft is the new hand craft. This program presents seven recent film works from Australian diy cine experimentalists Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie exploring the primitive apparatus of cinema and the relation between hand and machine.
Programm:
Ginza Strip
2014, 9 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie
Etienne’s Hand
2011, 13 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy
Crossing
2016, 16mm, 11 min, Richard Tuohy
Last Train
2016, 12 minutes, 16mm, Dianna Barrie and Richard Tuohy
Pancoran
2017, 9 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie
Seoul Electric
2012, 7 minutes, 16mm, Richard Tuohy
Blue Line Chicago
2014, 10 min, 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie
Inside the Machine
2016, 12 minutes, 3 x 16mm, Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Pay as you wish!
