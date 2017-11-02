Gripface - exporteditems

curated by: Andeas Nader / printaffaires



The #Exporteditems project starts in the city of Amsterdam in 2016 and continues on the island of Mallorca in 2017. The back parts of urban displays - with an special emphasis on maritime signals of canals, ports or seas - are intervened in with a clear and specific intention: to show the face B of our society.

The elements, forms and faces reflected in the interventions shape an imaginary world generated from the visual compilation of places and objects of the environment, as well as from the same contradictory society that they inhabit; a society that confronts its surroundings with two different faces. In his work, Grip Face relies on abstraction as a pictorial and conceptual resource, both in site-specific interventions and in object-based works. It maintains the bridge between public space and exhibition space, between the extra-legal and the illegal, always present in the work of the artist.



Gripface is a multidisciplinary artist from Mallorca with a certain background in the art world has spent some years building bridges between public and private space. He has done several projects and urban interventions all around Europe and he has done exhibitions in art centres as Hyvinkää Art Museum (Finland). Recently he has released his first book, Black Faces, an edition which compiles all the pieces from the namesake project he also showed at SC Gallery (Bilbao).



Currently he is artist in residence invited by Jan Arnold Gallery in cooperation with Q21 - part of the art complex MuseumsQuartier, Vienna.