Reaktor (ehemals Grand Etablissement Gschwandner)

Alien Introspection: Xenofeminism, Robotics and Machinic Promiscuity

Fotocredits: Xenophily, Alienation, Inexistence, Patricia Reed (of Laboria Cuboniks), 2017 (first published at e-flux Architecture)

The Future of Demonstration S1 VERMÖGEN / EPISODE 2



We create machines which simultaneously create us. This episode explores the human-machinic connection and the feedback loops of various influences they produce, because our self-image as human is constantly being remodeled. The episode highlights normative principals which we inscribe into technological systems - like certain kinds of ignorance/knowledge, social labyrinths and biases, as well as specific characteristics of human and machinic perception. By learning from machinic behavior, which we create ourselves, we can change actively. If a feature is considered human or technological can alternately be at disposal. Thereby the potential of blending human and humanoid features is outlined in order to remodel the human constitution and self-image is outlined. Are we the somnambulists of those potentials? Why do we individualize our indivisible bodies into ever new divided and assembled technical configurations? How would a human-humaniod conspiracy work to show what the human body is capable of nowadays? Networks machines are, by necessity, promiscuous creatures - what would it mean for humans to be alien and embrace a similar self-awareness as a challenge to ingrained (normative) individualism?



Contributors EPISODE 2



Laboria Cuboniks:

Diann Bauer, Katrina Burch, Helen Hester, Patricia Reed

H.A.U.S.: Christoph Hubatschke, Christoph Müller, Oliver Schürer.



Coding: Stephanie Gross, Brigitte Krenn, Friedrich Neubarth. Interaction Scripting: Christian Fiedler, Patrick Lechner. Humanoid Scripting: Clara Haider, Matthias Hirschmanner. Performance: Tanja Brandmayer. Vokal Work: Joy Mariama Smith, Zygimantas Kudirka. Rotational speaker: Robert Pravda. VOICE: Anna Mendelssohn.



Film / live-broadcast: Michael Loizenbauer

The Future of Demonstration ist eine auf zwei Jahre angelegte Kunstserie mit 2 Seasons und je 5 Episodes, deren Leitmotiven VERMÖGEN 2017 und PASSION 2018 sind.



Season 1: VERMÖGEN findet vom 31. Oktober – 11. November im REAKTOR, im Internet und auf OKTO TV statt.



Im Jahr 2017 unserer Zeitrechnung stehen wir auf dem Planeten Erde vor einer Fülle an Problemen und Herausforderungen. Wir haben aber auch eine Menge Wissen und Ressourcen, um diese zu meistern. Man könnte auch sagen, wir haben eine Menge Vermögen – in mehrfachem Wortsinn. Mit dem Begriff "Vermögen" in seiner Mehrdeutigkeit sowie der Frage, wie dieses Vermögen gemeinschaftlich genutzt werden kann, beschäftigt sich The Future of Demonstration. Im Zentrum stehen Interaktionen von Kunst, Technologie und Gesellschaft, die neue künstlerische Formate hervorbringen sollen. "Demonstration" wird dabei im Sinne der Technologie als "präsentieren, weiterentwickeln", der Pädagogik als "vorzeigen, deutlich machen", und der Politik als "für etwas eintreten" verstanden. Es geht also darum, wie neue technische und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen forciert und weitergetrieben werden.