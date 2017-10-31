Reaktor (ehemals Grand Etablissement Gschwandner)

The Future of Demonstration S1 Vermögen - Episode 1

The Future of Demonstration ist eine auf zwei Jahre angelegte Kunstserie mit 2 Seasons und je 5 Episodes, deren Leitmotiven VERMÖGEN 2017 und PASSION 2018 sind.



Season 1: VERMÖGEN findet vom 31. Oktober – 11. November im REAKTOR, im Internet und auf OKTO TV statt.



Im Jahr 2017 unserer Zeitrechnung stehen wir auf dem Planeten Erde vor einer Fülle an Problemen und Herausforderungen. Wir haben aber auch eine Menge Wissen und Ressourcen, um diese zu meistern. Man könnte auch sagen, wir haben eine Menge Vermögen – in mehrfachem Wortsinn. Mit dem Begriff "Vermögen" in seiner Mehrdeutigkeit sowie der Frage, wie dieses Vermögen gemeinschaftlich genutzt werden kann, beschäftigt sich The Future of Demonstration. Im Zentrum stehen Interaktionen von Kunst, Technologie und Gesellschaft, die neue künstlerische Formate hervorbringen sollen. "Demonstration" wird dabei im Sinne der Technologie als "präsentieren, weiterentwickeln", der Pädagogik als "vorzeigen, deutlich machen", und der Politik als "für etwas eintreten" verstanden. Es geht also darum, wie neue technische und gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen forciert und weitergetrieben werden.





The Future of Demonstration S1 VERMÖGEN / EPISODE 1



Forensic Architecture will inaugurate Ground Truth: The al-Araqib Museum of Struggle. This transitory museum is a collaboration with the unrecognized Bedouin village of al-Araqib and dedicated to the ongoing struggle for their ancestral land in the Naqab Desert, Israel. A collaborative mapping involves aerial photography from kites (with Public Lab) and historical research (with the NGO Zochrot). With the local families we have produced a body of evidence that assembles historical reading of the silver salt grains of the 1945 RAF aerial images of the area, through the pixel grids of contemporary satellites to the floating point-cloud particles of our low flying kite surveys.



Founded in 2010 Forensic Architecture (FA) is a group that has developed a new practice for undertaking investigations into political controversies and human rights abuses. This practice uses architecture as an optical device to generate evidence, and cross references it with a variety of sources, such as new media, remote sensing, material analysis, witness testimony, and crowd-sourcing. Bringing together architectural, artistic and media research, FA constitutes a radical formulation of media art in the 21st century. Its work seeks to reverse the direction of the forensic gaze and to turn it back on those very state agencies — the police, military, or secret services — that otherwise use forensics (surveillance, tracking, and pattern analysis) to govern or control populations.



Contributors EPISODE 1



Aziz al-Turi (Bedouin Activist)



Forensic Architecture:

Ariel Caine (Project Coordinator & Researcher)

Eyal Weizman (Principle Investigator)



Evening Dramaturgy:

Ariel Caine & Manu Luksch

Film / live-broadcast: Manu Luksch



SOUND DESIGN: Mukul. VOICE: Anna Mendelssohn. INTERPRETOR: Inas Altaweel.