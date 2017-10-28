Tierlinien / Animals in line(s) - The Big Draw

The Big Draw @ Künstlerhaus 1050



TIERLINIEN (6 – 13 Jahre)

Wir entwerfen wundersame Tiere, die aus nur einer Linie bestehen. Danach verbinden wir unsere Tiere und bilden eine unendlich lange Tierkarawane durch das Künstlerhaus 1050. Zum Abschluss erwecken wir die Tiere in einem Film zum Leben!



ANIMALS IN LINE(S) (ages 6+)

The participants sketch miraculous animals and mythical creatures consisting of one line only, exploring various techniques and materials. As a highlight of the workshop all animals will be connected so they form an endlessly long caravan that moves through the Künstlerhaus 1050. The event will offer the participants an extraordinary platform to explore and celebrate the universal language of drawing together with the artists of the Künstlerhaus association and become part of the global Big Draw community.



www.natalia-weiss.at

Video: http://bit.ly/2wlvDtI



WORKSHOPBEITRAG

Kinder & Erwachsene: je Euro 5,-

Mit Aktivcard: Euro 3,- (www.kinderaktivcard.at)

Mitglieder des Vereins der Freunde des Künstlerhauses: Euro 2,-