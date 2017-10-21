Tanzende Fenster - The Big Draw

The Big Draw @ Künstlerhaus 1050



TANZENDE FENSTER (6 -13 Jahre)

Mit der Künstlerin Eva Sarközi Pusztai lernen wir eine neue Drucktechnik kennen: Monotypie. Damit gestalten wir die Fensterscheiben mit tanzenden Linien.



DANCING WINDOWS (ages 6+)

Let the windows dance! In collaboration with the artist Eva Sarközi Pusztai the participants decorate the windows of the exhibition space with impressive dancing lines. The event will offer the participants an extraordinary platform to explore and celebrate the universal language of drawing together with the artists of the Künstlerhaus association and become part of the global Big Draw community.



www.natalia-weiss.at

Video: http://bit.ly/2wG0tzO



WORKSHOPBEITRAG

Kinder & Erwachsene: je Euro 5,-

Mit Aktivcard: Euro 3,- (www.kinderaktivcard.at)

Mitglieder des Vereins der Freunde des Künstlerhauses: Euro 2,-

