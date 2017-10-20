Medo Gallery, Franzengasse 6, 1050 Wien

Josh Harle: The Floor is Lava

20.10.2017 18:00h



“The floor is lava // Der Boden ist Lava” (orig. ein Spiel für Kinder, bei dem sie mit Raum umgehen, als ob der Boden geschmolzene Lava wäre) verwandelt die Art und Weise, wie Spieler an Raum denken und wie sie mit ihm interagieren. So werden neue Formen des Engagements durch rekonstruierte Verwendungsmöglichkeiten von Objekten in ihrer Umwelt erzeugt: fast wie eine Form des Rollenspiels und doch gleichsam der Forschung, wird dabei eine andere Welt entdeckt, durch die Bestandteile der alten.



Harle's research focusses on extending digital scanning technology beyond 'capture', exploring the potential for play in virtual space as experimental knowledge production. This exhibition is about dealing with the ethical crisis of 'precarity'; showcasing rooftop gardens in the industrial city of Chongqing, China, an expansive photogrammetric reconstruction of the landscape of Yunnan, and an interactive Virtual Reality experience of digital heritage. It detaches VR from its Utopian revelry, reappropriating it as a tool tactical research.