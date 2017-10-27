Creau, Meiereistraße 12, 1020 Wien

Cantastoria Extravaganza

27.10.2017 19:00h



“Cantastoria Extravaganza” ist eine traumartige Performance, die fünf Bread & Puppet Cantastoria ineinander verwebt. Die gesamte Performance wird von einem roten “byebye-Faden” durchzogen, um so manchem Nebenprodukt des Kapitalismus Lebewohl zu sagen.



Cantastoria Extravaganza is a dream-like program that weaves together 5 Bread & Puppet Cantastoria. Interspersed throughout these performances is a basic byebye throughline, where we bid adieu to some of the byproducts of capitalism.



Was ist Cantastoria?

Cantastoria - in Deutschland “Bänkelsang”, in Japan “Etoki” genannt - ist eine der ältesten bekannten darstellenden Künste der Menschheit, mit Wurzeln im Indien des 6. Jahrhunderts. Cantastoria lässt sich aus dem Italienischen wörtlich als “gesungene Geschichte” übersetzen, die Darbietung umfasst eine gesungene bzw. gesprochene Erzählung begleitet von bemalten Transparenten. Bread & Puppet nützt diese vielseitige Kunstform, um unterschiedlichste Inhalte zu transportieren, von Kindergeschichten bis hin zu politischem Protest.



What is Cantastoria?

Called ‘bankelsang’ in Germany and ‘etoki’ in Japan, the technique originated in India in the 6th century C.E., making cantastoria one of humanity's oldest known styles of performance. “Cantastoria”, an Italian word literally translating to “sung story”, refers to the technique of picture-story recitation, involving a spoken or sung narration accompanied by painted banners. Bread and Puppet uses this incredibly versatile form of storytelling and performance to convey many different messages, from children's stories to parables of political protest. Cantastoria are extremely portable, easily set up, and can be performed almost anywhere.