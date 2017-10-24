TransArts: Basak Senova

On Curating: Spatial and Temporal Encounters



By considering the ʻexhibition making processʼ as an attempt to design the perception of the audience — a process which indicates an applied control mechanism and curatorial methodology, the talk will highlight production parameters of research and condition-based projects in specific territories by taking issues of conflicting histories, sensibilities, and controlling entities into consideration.

In her talk Basak Senova will navigate through some of her curatorial projects, which address spatial, physiological, ideological, historical, communicational, informational, and economical challenges, she will describe her curatorial practice. These projects include Lapses (project developed for the Pavilion of Turkey at the 53rd Venice Biennale, 2009), under_ctrl (Graz, Austria 2005), UNCOVERED. Nicosia International Airport (2010-2013), 2nd Biennial of Contemporary Art D-0 ARK Underground, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Time Cube (2014), Helsinki Photography Biennial 2014: Ecological Fallacy (2014), Jerusalem Show VII: Fractures (2014), We are all in this alone (project developed for the Pavilion of the Republic of Macedonia at the 56th Venice Biennale, 2009), and Lines of Passage (in medias res) (Mytilene, Lesvos, 2016).



Bașak Șenova is a curator and designer. She studied Literature and Graphic Design (MFA in Graphic Design and Ph.D. in Art, Design and Architecture at Bilkent University) and attended the 7th Curatorial Training Programme of Stichting De Appel, Amsterdam. She is a founding member of NOMAD, as well as the organizer of "Upgrade!Istanbul" and "ctrl_alt_del" sound art project. As an assistant professor, she lectured in various universities in Turkey. She is an editorial correspondent for ibraaz.org and Turkish correspondent of Flash Art International. Senova is an advisory board member of the Istanbul Biennial and a member of the International Biennial Associationʼs (IBA) editorial board. She co-curated the UNCOVERED. Nicosia International Airport Project (Cyprus) and the 2nd Biennial of Contemporary Art, D-0 ARK Underground (Bosnia and Herzegovina). In 2014, she acted as the Art Gallery Chair of (ACM) SIGGRAPH 2014 (Vancouver) the curator of the Helsinki Photography Biennial 2014 and the Jerusalem Show VII. Fractures. She curated the Turkey and Republic of Macedonia pavilions at the Venice Biennale in 2009 and 2015. In 2016, She curated Lines of Passage (in medias res) Exhibition in Lesvos.

Currently she is working on a long-term research-based art project Cross Sections in Vienna, Helsinki, and Stockholm.



www.basaksenova.com/