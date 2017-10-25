Semper Depot

Aftermaths and Transformations: October Revolution 1917 Revisited (3)

Conference, exhibition, film seminar, workshop

Collaboration of the Conceptual Art Studio Program (Post-conceptual Art Practices) at the Institute of Fine Arts, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna and the Department of Art History, University of Vienna.





Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Piro Rexhepi (Macedonia)

On Islam and the Left: Overlapping Legacies of Muslim Decoloniality and Marxist Praxis



This lecture considers the intertwined histories of Muslim and Marxist decolonial politics by examining the archive of joint political practices and the relations between decolonial Muslim and socialist struggles. Rexhepi treats the legacies that have shaped the contemporary world so that the two histories are (problematically) regarded as mutually exclusive.

CV: Piro Rexhepi holds a PhD in Politics from the University of Strathclyde and is a research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Religious and Ethnic Diversity, Göttingen, Germany. He has teaching positions at the State University of New York, City University of New York and New York University.



Aglaya K. Glebova (USA)

Propaganda in Question. Photographing the Gulag under Stalin



Although often described as invisible, the Soviet Gulags were extensively documented by the state. While these images are sanitized ‒ almost no images of the Gulag as atrocity have survived ‒ thousands of photographs of the camps are preserved in archives all over Russia. Few have been published or studied. This talk examines a range of works, from Aleksandr Rodchenko’s infamous photo-essay of the White Sea-Baltic Canal to virtually unknown photographic albums.

CV: Aglaya K. Glebova is Assistant Professor in the departments of Art History and Film and Media Studies at the University of California, Irvine. She is currently the Axel Springer Fellow at the American Academy in Berlin. She completed her Ph.D. in Art History at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2014.