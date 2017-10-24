Semper Depot

Aftermaths and Transformations: October Revolution 1917 Revisited (2)

Conference, exhibition, film seminar, workshop

Collaboration of the Conceptual Art Studio Program (Post-conceptual Art Practices) at the Institute of Fine Arts, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna and the Department of Art History, University of Vienna.





Program

Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, Studio Building, Lehargasse 8, 1060 Vienna, MZS, Multipurpose-Space, 2. OG (Second Floor)



10.00–19.00

Exhibition on view



10.00–14.30

Film seminar proposed by Marina Gržinić and Tjaša Kancler

Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, Studio Building, Lehargasse 8, 1060 Vienna, MZS, Multipurpose-Space, 2. OG (Second Floor), Film and TV Studio



Lumumba (2000), 1h 55min, dir. Raoul Peck

Godhead (2016), 3.49 min, dir. Jamika Ajalon

¡Cuba Sí! [Cuba Yes!] (1961), 53min, dir. Chris Marker

The Last Angel of History (1996) , 45min, dir. John Akomfrah



CONFERENCE (2.)

Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, Studio Building, Lehargasse 8, 1060 Vienna, MZS, Multipurpose-Space, 2. OG (Second Floor), Film and TV Studio



15.30

Lecture: Lina Ben Mhenni (Tunisia)

The Tunisian Revolution, a success?



In December 2010, Tunisians stood against the dictatorship in their country. In less than one month, they succeeded in ousting the dictator who had oppressed them for more than two decades. They thus announced the beginning of a series of revolt movements that shook the whole Arab region. Lina Ben Mhenni asks if these movements ‒ known as the “Arab Spring” ‒ are still an issue.

CV: Lina Ben Mhenni is an activist, the author of the popular blog “A Tunisian Girl,” a human rights defender, former teaching assistant of linguistics at Tunis University (Faculty of Human and Social Sciences), freelance translator and writer.



17.00

Lecture: The New Barbizon Collective (Israel) [Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi and Natalia Zourabova]

The Influence of Socialist Realism on the work of the New Barbizon Group



In this lecture, we will consider Soviet art, which for political reasons turned out to be outside Western artistic discourses. Post-Soviet artists considered it irrelevant. Today, artists and collectives such as the New Barbizon are increasingly turning to their Soviet heritage and rethinking its influence.

CV: Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi (1976, Kiev, Ukraine), immigrated to Israel in 1991. She lives and works in Tel Aviv-Yafo. Her works have been shown in Israeli art museums and galleries throughout Europe and in the US.

CV: Natalia Zourabova (1975, Moscow) graduated with an MFA from The Russian Theatre Academy in 2000, and from The University of Fine Arts, Berlin, in 2003. In 2011, together with four others, she founded The New Barbizon Group. Zourabova’s paintings have been exhibited internationally.



18.30

Lecture: Jeremy M. Glick (USA)

Haitian Revolutionary Repetitions: Thought, Praxis, Performance



C.L.R. James’s classic 1938 study The Black Jacobins: Toussaint L’Ouverture and the San Domingo Revolution is organized by way of a triangulated narrative structure. James consistently and dialectically triangulates the Haitian Revolution with the coeval French Revolution and the Twentieth Century Russian Revolution. My talk will examine three sites: questions of self-determination in the Russian Revolution and Pan African legacies, insights from C.L.R. James narrative structure of The Black Jacobins, and Sergei Eisenstein’s engagement with the Haitian Revolution in his curriculum choices as professor at the film school in Moscow.

CV: Jeremy Matthew Glick is Associate Professor of African Diaspora literature

and modern drama at Hunter College. He is also the Hunter College Chapter Chair of the PSC-CUNY Union. Professor Glick has recently received the Nicolas Guillen Philosophical Literature Prize for his 2016 book, The Black Radical Tragic from the Caribbean Philosophical Association.