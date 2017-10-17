« zurück
Talk: Stopover - Ways of Temporary Exchange
17.10.2017 18:00h
frei_raum Q21 exhibition space

Tue, Oct 17, 18:00:
Alina Şerban in conversation with Cristina David
Cristina David ‘squats’ in the museum space throughout the duration of the exhibition and uses it for her own needs. She wishes to question the way in which artworks are highly protected, judiciously taken care of, and given lots of valuable space, whereas artists often face precarious financial circumstances and poor living conditions.
