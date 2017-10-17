x
Talk: Stopover - Ways of Temporary Exchange
17.10.2017 18:00h
frei_raum Q21 exhibition space
Alina Şerban in conversation with Cristina David

Cristina David ‘squats’ in the museum space throughout the duration of the exhibition and uses it for her own needs. She wishes to question the way in which artworks are highly protected, judiciously taken care of, and given lots of valuable space, whereas artists often face precarious financial circumstances and poor living conditions.
 
 
