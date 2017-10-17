frei_raum Q21 exhibition space

Talk: Stopover - Ways of Temporary Exchange

Tue, Oct 17, 18:00:

Alina Şerban in conversation with Cristina David



Cristina David ‘squats’ in the museum space throughout the duration of the exhibition and uses it for her own needs. She wishes to question the way in which artworks are highly protected, judiciously taken care of, and given lots of valuable space, whereas artists often face precarious financial circumstances and poor living conditions.