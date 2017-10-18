« zurück
Reviewing documenta 14
18.10.2017 18:00h
Expositur Paulusplatz
After the closing of the hotly debated documenta 14 at both its sites, let’s dicuss an exhibition that has been a singularly risky enterprise:
with a highly subtle curatorial stance renouncing signature works that has questioned documenta’s role as a showcase for contemporary art, an anthropologisation of artistic practice that has been critizied as re-colonisation, and a somewhat elusive, but highly politicized romanticism asking for a reinstitution of the body in conceptual and post-conceptual art while often hovering under individual radars of perception.
What can we learn from the failures and successes of documenta 14?
with
Noit Banai
Sabeth Buchmann
Lukas Gritzner
Lukas Kaufmann
Selma Klima
Ilse Lafer
Eleni Michaelidi
Paul Petritsch
Antonia Rahofer
and
Hans Schabus
Organised by Eva Kernbauer and Eva Maria Stadler
