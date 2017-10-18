Expositur Paulusplatz

Reviewing documenta 14

After the closing of the hotly debated documenta 14 at both its sites, let’s dicuss an exhibition that has been a singularly risky enterprise:

with a highly subtle curatorial stance renouncing signature works that has questioned documenta’s role as a showcase for contemporary art, an anthropologisation of artistic practice that has been critizied as re-colonisation, and a somewhat elusive, but highly politicized romanticism asking for a reinstitution of the body in conceptual and post-conceptual art while often hovering under individual radars of perception.

What can we learn from the failures and successes of documenta 14?



with

Noit Banai

Sabeth Buchmann

Lukas Gritzner

Lukas Kaufmann

Selma Klima

Ilse Lafer

Eleni Michaelidi

Paul Petritsch

Antonia Rahofer

and

Hans Schabus



Organised by Eva Kernbauer and Eva Maria Stadler