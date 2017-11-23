Österreichische Akademie der Wissenschaften (ÖAW)

Re:Trace – International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology

The 7th International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology - RE:TRACE - will be hosted by the Department for Image Science and held jointly at Danube University, Göttweig Abbey and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna. Following Banff 2005, Berlin 2007, Melbourne 2009, Liverpool 2011, Riga 2013 and Montreal 2015, the Media Art History Boards and Co-Chairs invite you to attend Re:Trace 2017 in Krems/Göttweig/Vienna.



More than a decade after the first conference founded the field, which is now recognized internationally as a significant historical inquiry at the intersection of art, science, and technology, Media Art Histories is now firmly established as a dynamic area of interdisciplinary study guided by changing media and research priorities, drawing a growing community of scholars, artists and artist-researchers.



Immersed in both contemporary and historiographical aspects of the digital world, we explore the most immediate socio-cultural questions of our time: from body futures, information society, and media (r)evolutions, to environmental interference, financial virtualization, and surveillance. And we do so through a fractal lens of inter- and trans-disciplinarity, bridging art history, media studies, neuroscience, psychology, sociology, and beyond. MediaArtHistories is a field whose theory, methods, and objects of study interweave with and overlay other disciplines.



KEYNOTES:

Prof. Ryszard KLUSZCZYŃSKI (University of Lodz, PL)

Prof. Wendy Hui CHUN (Brown University, US)

Prof. Em. Martin KEMP (Oxford University, UK)

Prof. Morten SØNDERGAARD (Aalborg University, DK)

Prof. Sarah KENDERDINE (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, CH)



More information (sessions, speakers, venues…): http://www.mediaarthistory.org/retrace, MAHarchive.admin@donau-uni.ac.at