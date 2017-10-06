Stopover: Screening Isa Rosenberger

Fotocredits: Photo: Isa Rosenberger, Nový Most, 2008 Video, 17 mins

Isa Rosenberger: Nový most



As part of the exhibition "Stopover - Ways of Temporary Exchange“ Isa Rosenberger’s video "Nový most“ will be shown in the exhibition (frei_raum Q21 exhibition space, MuseumsQuartier in Vienna), followed by an artist talk.



Over the years, Isa Rosenberger has developed a particular interest in history and its mechanisms of construction, the workings of remembrance and memory, as well as social, political, and economic processes of transformation. The film "Nový most" combines archival material and personal reflections from three generations of women centring on the new bridge that was built in Bratislava between 1967 and 1972; it was a controversial structure, which involved the demolition of historical buildings in the area.



Before the screening, Rosenberger will talk about her interest in the topic and the background to the making of the film.

Isa Rosenberger lives and works in Vienna.



ADMISSION FREE

In addition to the screening, an excursion to Bratislava is being offered on the following day, Oct 7. More information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/120577801928298