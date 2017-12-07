Die Schöne, Kuffnergasse 7, 1160 Wien

Out Of Mind

07.12.2017 18:00h



Fotocredits: Florian Appelt

Pope and Loukakos combine different media with cinematic language and a surrealist approach to montage, to produce visual compositions dealing with themes of perception, representation, fiction and truth.



In the exhibition Out of Mind, the two artists delve into a shared subconscious archive of images they have unearthed during joint travels.



7. - 11.12.2017 18:00-21:00