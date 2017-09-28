Skulpturinstitut

My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard

Fotocredits: Christina Gruber

Eine Ausstellung von Christina Gruber & Clemens Schneider



My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

And they’re like, it’s better than yours,

Damn right it’s better than yours

I can teach you, but I have to charge

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

And they’re like, it’s better than yours,

Damn right it’s better than yours

I can teach you, but I have to charge



Eröffnung: Donnerstag 28.9.2017 um 19 Uhr

Im Rahmen von Rosa Rauschen/ Teil II