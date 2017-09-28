x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard
28.09.2017 19:00h
Skulpturinstitut
My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard
Fotocredits: Christina Gruber
 
Eine Ausstellung von Christina Gruber & Clemens Schneider

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard
And they’re like, it’s better than yours,
Damn right it’s better than yours
I can teach you, but I have to charge
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard
And they’re like, it’s better than yours,
Damn right it’s better than yours
I can teach you, but I have to charge

Eröffnung: Donnerstag 28.9.2017 um 19 Uhr
Im Rahmen von Rosa Rauschen/ Teil II
 
 
esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x