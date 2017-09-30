Die Labile Botschaft, Salesianergasse 10, 1030 Wien

elemental quest

30.09.2017 19:00h



Fotocredits: Frida Robles

Artists: Fotis Na, Isidora Krstic, Irene Hetzenauer, María Chalela, Mzamo Jama, Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann, Stefan Wirnsperger and Walter Ego.



Exhibiton with live performances



It seems that even the most intricate and baroque of quests always ends up in simplicity. This assembly of works reflects upon the search of history through mineral elements, the search of a personal story, the search of -a sometimes- troubling family heritage and the pursuit of a safe zone. Any quest, especially the most elemental, is courageous.



Curator: Frida Robles