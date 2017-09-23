steirischer herbst – Ausstellungseröffnungen

23.09.2017 11:00h



Die diesjährigen Ausstellungen im steirischen herbst werden an drei unterschiedlichen Tagen eröffnet.



Sa 23/09



11.00 Neue Galerie Graz Prometheus Unbound

12.30 Künstlerhaus – Halle für Kunst & Medien trigon 67/17

14.00 Kunsthaus Graz Auf ins Ungewisse & Graz Architektur

15.00 Haus der Architektur we are here!

15.30 Camera Austria / Özlem Altin Processing

16.00 Festivalzentrum im Palais Attems

17.00 Festivalzentrum / Walid Raad Kicking the Dead

18.00 esc medien kunst labor In Search of Lost Paradises

18.30 Grazer Kunstverein The Seed Eaters



So 24/09



13.00 GrazMuseum Diese Wildnis hat Kultur

14.00 Kulturzentrum bei den Minoriten Hoffnung als Provokation

15.00 < rotor > scharfstellen

16.00 the smallest gallery – collaboration space I don't know how to put this but i'm Kind of a Big Deal

16.30 designforum Steiermark / musikprotokoll Homages

17.30 Kunsthalle Graz Workshop



Sa 30/09



11.30 VAZ Mürzer Oberland / Marko Lulić Ohne Titel

18.30 Krampen 14 / Vajiko Chachkhiani Guests arrived, none of us could see them