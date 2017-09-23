« zurück
steirischer herbst – Ausstellungseröffnungen
23.09.2017 11:00h
Die diesjährigen Ausstellungen im steirischen herbst werden an drei unterschiedlichen Tagen eröffnet.
Sa 23/09
11.00 Neue Galerie Graz Prometheus Unbound
12.30 Künstlerhaus – Halle für Kunst & Medien trigon 67/17
14.00 Kunsthaus Graz Auf ins Ungewisse & Graz Architektur
15.00 Haus der Architektur we are here!
15.30 Camera Austria / Özlem Altin Processing
16.00 Festivalzentrum im Palais Attems
17.00 Festivalzentrum / Walid Raad Kicking the Dead
18.00 esc medien kunst labor In Search of Lost Paradises
18.30 Grazer Kunstverein The Seed Eaters
So 24/09
13.00 GrazMuseum Diese Wildnis hat Kultur
14.00 Kulturzentrum bei den Minoriten Hoffnung als Provokation
15.00 < rotor > scharfstellen
16.00 the smallest gallery – collaboration space I don't know how to put this but i'm Kind of a Big Deal
16.30 designforum Steiermark / musikprotokoll Homages
17.30 Kunsthalle Graz Workshop
Sa 30/09
11.30 VAZ Mürzer Oberland / Marko Lulić Ohne Titel
18.30 Krampen 14 / Vajiko Chachkhiani Guests arrived, none of us could see them
