Appendix Toss

Kate Newby and Georg Petermichl



SORT, located in a well-preserved Renaissance building challenges the viewer with its manifold architectural elements.



Tossed around the Space, Kate Newby’s small ceramic sculptures appear to explore the various structural features that SORT has to offer. The ceramics clusters gain access to the space independently, attaching themselves to various elements and inhabiting spaces that are likely overlooked.



Artist Georg Petermichl refers to the vestigial appendices of the space through imprints of keys, which have lost their use-value and are tossed onto a ceramic vase.

Both Newby and Petermichl make an architectural deal with SORT.



Their work accesses the space in a way that reflects the artists’ conceptions of where and how art should take place.