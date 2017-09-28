Politics of Art in Post-Maidan Ukraine

Lecture and discussion



The Kyiv International – Kyiv Biennial 2017 aims to explore and reveal the potential of the idea of a political International that is emerging in contemporary Europe. It is organized by the Visual Culture Research Center (VCRC), a platform for collaboration between academic, artistic, and activist communities. What is the role of the visual image, what are the underlying conditions for politics of art in post-Maidan Ukraine?



Vasyl Cherepanyn, art theoretician, co-organizer The Kyiv International 2017, VCRC, Kyiv/Ukraine

Moderation: David Quigley, cultural theorist, Merz Akademie, Stuttgart



In cooperation with The Kyiv International – Kyiv Biennial 2017, Kyiv, October 20 – November 26, 2017

