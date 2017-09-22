x
Radouan Zeghidour – No Future Jellyfish
22.09.2017 19:00h
Gärtnergasse
invited by Philipp Friedrich

A solo exhibition by Paris based artist Radouan Zeghidour focusing on and interpreting social, architectural and historical aspects of Algeria.

Opening
September 22nd, 7pm


Exhibition
September 22nd – October 1st
Open Sundays 4 – 7pm and by appointment


Ottakringer Straße 44, 1170 Wien
http://gaertnergasse.com/
 
 
