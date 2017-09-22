Radouan Zeghidour – No Future Jellyfish

Fotocredits: Radouan Zeghidour

No Future Jellyfish – Radouan Zeghidour

invited by Philipp Friedrich



A solo exhibition by Paris based artist Radouan Zeghidour focusing on and interpreting social, architectural and historical aspects of Algeria.



Opening

September 22nd, 7pm





Exhibition

September 22nd – October 1st

Open Sundays 4 – 7pm and by appointment





Gärtnergasse

Ottakringer Straße 44, 1170 Wien

http://gaertnergasse.com/