Radouan Zeghidour – No Future Jellyfish
22.09.2017 19:00h
Gärtnergasse
Fotocredits: Radouan Zeghidour
No Future Jellyfish – Radouan Zeghidour
invited by Philipp Friedrich
A solo exhibition by Paris based artist Radouan Zeghidour focusing on and interpreting social, architectural and historical aspects of Algeria.
Opening
September 22nd, 7pm
Exhibition
September 22nd – October 1st
Open Sundays 4 – 7pm and by appointment
Ottakringer Straße 44, 1170 Wien
http://gaertnergasse.com/
