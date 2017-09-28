x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
#DailySocialTransfer
28.09.2017 14:00h
Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14
#DailySocialTransfer
Fotocredits: Franz Wassermann
 
POP UP SHOP

Daily Social Transfer

BE POLITICAL. BUY ART.

With the art project #DailySocialTransfer I am reacting to the abundance of news that reaches us each day from all over the world. For one year I am buying a newspaper every day to then apply adhesive tape to the surface of images and text fragments of interest to me, so as to extract them from their original contexts. Subsequently I have rearranged these fragments on drawing paper, creating a collage. These art pieces are being dated, signed and labelled with a special embossing: the hashtag DailySocialTransfer. In this way, daily a unique work of art is produced that critically responds to many of the news items published around the globe.
Franz Wassermann
 
 
x
x
 
Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14
Schleifmühlgasse 12-14
1040 ,Wien (AUT)
http://12-14.org/

esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x