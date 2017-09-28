« zurück
#DailySocialTransfer
28.09.2017 14:00h
Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14
Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14
Fotocredits: Franz Wassermann
POP UP SHOP
Daily Social Transfer
BE POLITICAL. BUY ART.
With the art project #DailySocialTransfer I am reacting to the abundance of news that reaches us each day from all over the world. For one year I am buying a newspaper every day to then apply adhesive tape to the surface of images and text fragments of interest to me, so as to extract them from their original contexts. Subsequently I have rearranged these fragments on drawing paper, creating a collage. These art pieces are being dated, signed and labelled with a special embossing: the hashtag DailySocialTransfer. In this way, daily a unique work of art is produced that critically responds to many of the news items published around the globe.
Franz Wassermann
