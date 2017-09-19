Alte Sigmund-Freud-Universität, Schnirchgasse 9A, 1030 Wien

« zurück
Parallel Vienna 2017 Opening Day
19.09.2017 13:00h
Line Up:
Wolfram / DFA
1982 Live
Felix da houserat /E-Nix
more acts TBA
The fair opens it’s doors at 13:00.
The party starts at 18:00.
On the opening day the entry fee will be 10€, that will include the fair ticket and the opening party!
Presale Tickets (limited) for the Opening (Fair & Party) 8€:
https://www.eventbrite.de/e/parallel-vienna-opening-day-fair-party-tickets-37626135785
During the week, the fee for the fair will be 5€.
