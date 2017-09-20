There is someone sitting on me too

#posthuman #incantation #dwelling #thinking #hiding



20th September / Vienna / Kubus EXPORT

30 minutes video performance

Twisted eye contacts of Elizabeth Ward, Faustino An and Julia Zastava

are embraced by the night sound of Hanno Schnegg.

Heidi Grabner and Pedro Riva hone in.

+ unexpected X others

Video, dramaturgy – Julia Zastava

Curated by Katalin Erdődi as part of DerBlödeDritteMittwoch#68