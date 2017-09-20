« zurück
There is someone sitting on me too
20.09.2017 20:30h
Kubus EXPORT
Kubus EXPORT
#posthuman #incantation #dwelling #thinking #hiding
20th September / Vienna / Kubus EXPORT
30 minutes video performance
Twisted eye contacts of Elizabeth Ward, Faustino An and Julia Zastava
are embraced by the night sound of Hanno Schnegg.
Heidi Grabner and Pedro Riva hone in.
+ unexpected X others
Video, dramaturgy – Julia Zastava
Curated by Katalin Erdődi as part of DerBlödeDritteMittwoch#68
20th September / Vienna / Kubus EXPORT
30 minutes video performance
Twisted eye contacts of Elizabeth Ward, Faustino An and Julia Zastava
are embraced by the night sound of Hanno Schnegg.
Heidi Grabner and Pedro Riva hone in.
+ unexpected X others
Video, dramaturgy – Julia Zastava
Curated by Katalin Erdődi as part of DerBlödeDritteMittwoch#68
KARTE