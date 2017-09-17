Writing Brunch - How to put words on your ideas

THE WRITING BRUNCH IS ON AGAIN!



I'm happy to teach this workshop one more time in WUK!

This time I'm thinking of doing a "toolbox" theme, detailing all the things you might need for a solid application and how to put it together efficiently! (Cvs, bios, project description etc etc what needs to be there, what doesn't, how long should each thing be, in what order...)



If you'd like to participate, keep reading below for more info about the workshop in general and feel free to email me or write on this page if you have any questions!



The Writing Brunch is a FREE workshop however spaces are limited. If you would like to participate, please send me an email at clairelefevre@hotmail.com



The Writing Brunch is a workshop designed for dancers/performers/artists who want to enhance their writing skills. This is NOT a creative writing class, but rather a workshop where creative people can learn how to improve the way they put together their application material such as concepts, artists statements, project descriptions and more, in a cosy and supportive atmosphere. The workshop will be divided into learning practical skills, tips and advice, exercises, and also some time to work on individual projects with the support of the group. The working language will be English.



I kindly ask each participant to bring food to share with the others (it's a brunch afterall!!) and I provide tea, coffee and writing tips and tricks which I learnt along the way, in my own work as a choreographer.

