Alte Sigmund-Freud-Universität, Schnirchgasse 9A, 1030 Wien

Parallel Vienna 2017 Preopening

18.09.2017 18:00h



Preview (Invitation only) Montag, 18. September 2017, 18:00h

Opening (mit Opening Party) Dienstag, 19. September 2017,13-22h

Party 18:00-06:00h



Messe: Mittwoch, 20., bis Sonntag, 24. September

Closing Party Samstag, 23. September 2017, 22:00h



Parallel Vienna is taking place for the fifth time in Vienna and sticks to its approach of using abandoned property in the city centre as a presentation platform for young and established art. This year Parallel Vienna is using the premises of the “Alte Sigmund Freud University”, Schnirchgassse 9A, in the third district as a platform for contemporary art, thereby creating a unique framework.



Parallel Vienna presents young and aspiring as well as established artistic practices and gathers art initiatives of every kind – art associations, galleries, project spaces, curated project spaces and artist spaces – all under one roof. Parallel Vienna therefore combines local artistic creation with international trends and contributes to the active networking of young creatives by establishing a professional platform for them.



Parallel Vienna 2017 is a hybrid between art fair, exhibition, gallery and studio. As a meta-organisation whose do-it-yourself (DIY) principle translates into the infrastructure of the artistic institution, the exhibition platform manages itself: a trading centre for new ideas and a dedicated testing ground for self-professionalisation. The Parallel Vienna is a curated art fair and the curatorial team invites every year selected galleries, artists, curators and project spaces.