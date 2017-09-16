« zurück
HOUSE Comic Zine release: Klammer 2
16.09.2017 15:00h
Schönbrunner Straße 6
HOUSE books release hang around mit 3x neuen 'Klammer' Heften:
—> BurnBjoern THE TRICK, Nina Buchner SLUG, David Mathews ARBOREAL.
David Mathew’s spherical sequencing in a slowed down journey thru growth and introspection. Nina Buchner’s straight forward accounts of snail city, body problems that boneless people should not have? Burn Bjoern’s magic and a rabbit that never was in a hat. Is this beach real?
+++
Drinks &
Sweets &
Tapesounds!
