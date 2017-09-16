Schönbrunner Straße 6

HOUSE Comic Zine release: Klammer 2

HOUSE books release hang around mit 3x neuen 'Klammer' Heften:



—> BurnBjoern THE TRICK, Nina Buchner SLUG, David Mathews ARBOREAL.



David Mathew’s spherical sequencing in a slowed down journey thru growth and introspection. Nina Buchner’s straight forward accounts of snail city, body problems that boneless people should not have? Burn Bjoern’s magic and a rabbit that never was in a hat. Is this beach real?

+++

Drinks &

Sweets &

Tapesounds!