Augarten (zwischen TBA21 und Sternspielplatz), 1020 Wien

Katalogpräsentation Gallery 1:10

15.09.2017 17:00h



Fotocredits: Barbara Sturm

From 2001 to 2006 Gallery 1:10—Barbara Sturm's model of a fictional gallery at a scale of 1:10—functioned as a movable exhibition space for various shows curated by her. Works from previous exhibitions were shown as they would be stored in the attached depot. As a virtual space that intervened in the world and business of art, and hence in economic structures, the gallery became a real space, an art object, and an exhibition space at once. As a consequence, the art market was part of the sculpture Gallery 1:10, rather than the reverse.

Now, more than ten years later, there will be a catalogue produced about the shows, the artworks, the artists and the institutions who participated in that project.



THE CATALOGUE PRESENTATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN A BIRDHOUSE IN AUGARTEN, A PARK IN VIENNA



GALLERY 1:10

Kunst-Wien / Salzburger Kunstverein (2001)

(Iris Andraschek, Regula Dettwiler, Anita Fricek, Christian Konzett, Sabine Marte)



Knoll Galéria Budapest (2002)

(Balázs Beöthy, Gábor Gerhes, Andrea Schneemeier, Dezsö Szabó)



Kunstraum Innsbruck/Projektraum (2002)

(Balázs Beöthy, Eike Berg, Andrea Schneemeier, Dezsö Szabó)



ARTFORUM Berlin (2002)

(Balázs Beöthy, Eike Berg, Sabine Heine, Friederike Klotz, Dezsö Szabó)



Modellierte Wirklichkeiten, Landesgalerie Linz (2003)

(Manfred Grübl, Friederike Klotz, Hans Schabus)



AIR DE PARIS, Paris (2003)

(Stéphane Dafflon, Hans Hemmert, Mirjam Kuitenbrouwer, Alena Meier, Petra Mrzyk + Jean-François Moriceau)



Loop, Guestroom, Heeresbäckerei, Berlin (2004)

(Stéphane Dafflon, Hans Hemmert, Mirjam Kuitenbrouwer, Alena Meier, Petra Mrzyk + Jean-François Moriceau)

guestroom

Gerd Bendl, Dietmar Fleischer, Heidi Sill, Markus Strieder, Vanessa Wood, Dominic Wood)



hotspots, Sammlung Essl, Klosterneuburg (2005)

(Gert Bendel, Frederik Foert, Andreas Koch, Alena Meier, Annette Ruenzler, Albrecht Schäfer, Barbara Sturm, Dominic Wood, Vanessa Wood)



Stips 06, Kunstraum Kreuzberg (2006)

(Gert Bendel)



Capri, Berlin (2006)

Destruction (Videopresentation)

Barbara Sturm