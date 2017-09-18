TERMINDETAILS
Welcome to my bubble
18.09.2017 19:00h
One Mess Gallery
Fotocredits: amaaena
working on a collection is like creating a bubble //
fashion is the thing that remains in the end //
there is much more that surrounds it //
welcome to my bubble
hAmSteR Events
18.09.2017
19:00h
18.09.2017
, 23:59h
Eröffnung
amaaena
One Mess Gallery
Palais Montenuovo, Löwelstraße 6
1010,Wien (AT)
http://www.onemessgallery.com/
