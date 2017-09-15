Bacteria, Art and other Bagatelles

Fotocredits: Verlag für moderne Kunst

Sabine Kacunkos Bakterienkunst: Ein Rückblick in die Zukunft kunstbasierter Forschung und forschungsbasierter Kunst



Buchpräsentation und Gespräch



Gäste im Salon: Slavko Kacunko im Gespräch mit Sabine Kacunko



Worin liegt die Bedeutung von Kunst in einer technisierten Gesellschaft und inwieweit hat sie noch eine Kapazität zur Visualisierung, Deutung und Darstellung der Welt im Medienzeitalter?



Sabine Kacunkos ‚Bakterienkunst‘ befasst sich mit Schnittstellen zwischen Wissen, Technologie und Biologie. Die künstlerische Auseinandersetzung mit Patina und Biofilm in ihren Arbeiten führt zu neuen Fragen nach dem Verhältnis zwischen Kunst und Wissenschaft, Medien und Wissensvermittlung. Sabine Kacunkos Projektionen, Installationen und Performances im öffentlichen Raum umschreiben damit ein im besten Sinne des Wortes interdisziplinäres Forschungsfeld.



Die Publikation "Bacteria, Art and other Bagatelles" folgt ihrer künstlerischen Entwicklung - von analoger Schwarz-Weiß-Fotografie, Dia-Fotografie und fotografischen Installationen bis zu interaktiven Licht- und „Closed Circuit“-Video-Installationen, Media Performances und permanenten Installationen. Die Bandbreite umfasst auch Audio- und Netzwerk-Skulpturen sowie Choreografien, Performances und Projekte im öffentlichen Raum, die in Kooperation mit wichtigen Kulturerbestätten und wissenschaftlichen Institutionen, Medienpartnern und diplomatischen Ämtern verwirklicht wurden.



Slavko Kacunko (Ph.D., Dr. habil.) is professor for art history and visual culture at the Department of Arts and Cultural Studies, University of Copenhagen. Key foci of his scientific profile are process arts (video, performance, installation, net art), visual studies and its boundaries and the historical dimensions of the aesthetical discourse. Since 2000 he works in the field of artist-based research related to photography, video, bio-media as well as the natural and cultural world heritage together with Sabine Kacunko, with whom he is a board member of Micro Human NPO and Big Bacteria Research Network; recent and upcoming publications include Sabine Kacunko: Bacteria, Art and other Bagatelles (2016) and Theorien der Videokunst – Theoretikerinnen der Videokunst im deutschsprachigen Raum (ed., 2018).



Sabine Kacunko was born in Kassel, Germany; selected solo exhibitions in recent years include 2010 BOOTSCHAFT– LIFE FLAG – NEWS FROM EVERYWHERE: LIFE FLAG, interaktive Media-Art-Performance, Schlossplatz, Berlin-Mitte / Germany; LIFE FLAG, Media-Art-Performance, Exhibition of LIFE FLAGS in 80 Embassies in Berlin / Germany; LIFE FLAG, Exhibition with Sound-Performance, Robert Koch Forum, Berlin / Germany, supported by the Schering Stiftung – 2011 BOOTSCHAFT– CRYSTAL MIRROR, École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts de Paris (ENSBA) – part of the Official Program of the 17th I COMOS General meeting at UNESCO / Paris – 2013 LOOPING LIFE, Collegium Hungaricum Berlin (CHB), Germany – 2015 INVINCIBLE Colosseum – Rome, Public Media Installation – 2015 MACRO Museum Rome: Big Bacteria For Micro-Humans Health & Heritage in Focus Of Arts and Sciences.

