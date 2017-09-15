Muyassar Kurdi / Eric Arn

Auch am 15.9. gibt es eine Performance - von Muyassar Kurdi und Eric Arn!



offen ist um 19:00

gespielt wird ab 20:00





Muyassar Kurdi is a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist. Her work encompasses sound, extended vocal technique, performance art, movement, photography, and film. She has toured extensively in the U.S. and throughout Europe, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and the UK in both England and Scotland. A versatile improviser, Muyassar has composed and performed music for voice, harmonium, piano, lyre, autoharp, and theremin in both solo and collaborative environments. She currently focuses her attention to interweaving homemade electronic instruments and sculpture into her vocal and dance performances, stirring a plethora of emotions from her audience members through vicious noise, ritualistic chants, and meditative movements. Kurdi studied voice and dance with legendary vocalist, dancer and recording artist Meredith Monk via The House Foundation, as well as learning the Japanese dance tradition of Butoh with Tadashi Endo, director of the Butoh Center MAMU. She also explored Butoh with Mexican master of the form Diego Pi ñon among others throughout Chicago, NYC, Berlin, and Vienna. She currently studies with Juilliard faculty member Janis Brenner, also a member of the Meredith Monk Vocal Ensemble.

http://muyassarkurdi.com/



Eric Arn lebt in Wien und spielt Gitarre. So nüchtern und unprätentiös ließe sich der Stand der Dinge zusammenfassen. Die musikalische Biographie des Amerikaners reicht jedoch zurück bis zum Beginn der 1980er-Jahre: Arn war u. a. Mitglied der Crystalized Movements, bevor er sein langjähriges Bandprojekt Primordial Undermind ins Leben rief, und dass sein Vinyl-Solo-Debüt auf Byron Coleys Label Feeding Tube erscheint (zuvor erschien 2013 mit »Points Of Fissure« auf Feathered Coyote eine Kassette), ist kein Zufall. Man kennt sich, lange schon. Entsprechend bezugsreich und vielfältig ist die Musik. - Holger Adam, Skug

http://resonantform.tumblr.com/

https://soundcloud.com/eric-arn-sounds