vienna contemporary Talks I Model Patrons: The Shifting Role of the Collector

Fotocredits: Jam Acuzar © Carlos Von der Heyde

- Jam Acuzar, Founder and Director, Bellas Artes Projects, Bataan/Manila

- Aaron Cezar, Founding Director, Delfina Foundation, London

- Haro Cumbusyan, Collector, Founding Director, collectorspace, Istanbul



Collectors have long been hailed as the primary engine of the art market, but the recent boom in contemporary art institutions has brought with it seemingly myriad other opportunities for support – from biennial commissions to museum endowments, travel grants and residencies. But lest such opportunities start to feel like obligations, this conversation collectively brainstorms other creative possibilities for contemporary patronage, drawing on the experiences of the speakers’ own institutions.



Talks Area

viennacontemporary

Marx Halle Wien