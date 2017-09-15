Showroom Ruby Marie Hotel, Kaiserstraße 2, 1070 Wien

Squaring the circle 2: Liquid Landscapes

15.09.2017 19:00h



SQUARING THE CIRCLE PT.2: ‘LIQUID LANDCAPES’



Mit ‘Liquid Landscapes’ präsentieren wir im September 2017 unser zweites kuratorisches Projekt. In einer 130-seitigen Publikation präsentieren wir 16 künstlerische Positionen, welche sich mit der Konstruktion, Vision oder Utopie von Landschaft beschäftigen. Die meisten Arbeiten wurden von den KünstlerInnen auf unsere Einladung hin konzipiert und umgesetzt. Kuratiert von der Künstlerin Christiane Peschek, ist diese Publikation eine Bestandsaufnahme diverser Landschaftswahrnehmungen, als auch ein Versuch der Erweiterung und Neudefinition eines Landschaftsbegriffes.

With Liquid Landscapes we present our second curatorial project within our association. On 128 pages we present 16 different artistic approaches, which deal with the construction, vision or utopia of landscapes. Most of the works have been exclusively produced on our invitiation for this occasion. This project, that was curated by the austrian artist Christiane Peschek, is an inventory of several landscape perceptions and an exercise to extend and redefine the defintion of landscape.



128 pages with 16 international artists

Made by 280A / 150 edition



KÜNSTLERINNEN // PARTICIPATING ARTISTS



Christiane Peschek / Andreas Werner / Nataša Galečić / Nikolas Ventourakis / Victor Galleguillos

/ Valentin Aigner / Michaela Putz / Cláudio Reis / Clement Verger / Apostolos Zerdevas / Claire Laude

/ Cihad Caner / Fernando Maselli / Michel Le Belhomme / Christian Lagata / Carla Cabanas



AUSGESTELLTE KÜNSTLERINNEN // EXHIBITING ARTISTS



Christiane Peschek (AT)

Victor Galleguillos (CHL)

Michaela Putz (AT)

Isidora Krstić (SRB)

Fernando Maselli (ARG)

Cihad Caner (TUR)

Andreas Werner (AT)

Cláudio Reis (PT)



AUSSTELLUNG // EXHIBITION

15.-24.09.2017

Mo-Sat. 14:00-18:00

Sun. closed



ADRESSE // ADDRESS

Kaiserstraße 2-4, 1070 Vienna

Ground floor of the Ruby Marie Hotel in 7th district