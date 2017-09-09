Stadtwerkstatt, Kirchengasse 4, 4040 Linz

A Tribute to Armin Medosch

09.09.2017 18:00h



6 pm

New Tendencies, screening of Armin Medosch’s presentation and book launch at Cabinet space, New York 2016



8 pm

Free Research

We explore the legacy of Armin Medosch's work from the perspective of "free research". Long before artistic research became a fundable category, Armin engaged in a various independent, non-institutional research endeavors at the intersection of art, media and politics: from navigating the Baltic Sea on the MS Stubnitz to building open mesh-networks in London, exploring media piracy in Taiwan to contributing to the history of early media art in Croatia and internationally and to developing the Timeline - Tracing Information Society with TECHNOPOLITICS, a free research group in Vienna.



What can we take from his particular approach of developing a free research as interdisciplinary practice for the future?



James Stevens activist researcher

Shu Lea Cheang artist researcher

Richard Barbrook academic researcher

Darko Fritz artist researcher

Moderation: Felix Stalder academic researcher



10 pm

Party-Time / DJs & Dance

Camel - from Rocksteady to 80s Hip Hop

Walter Gröbchen - plays Armin's Records

Mukul - London Party Time