Show Grow - Arttranceformer
01.09.2017 19:00h
Show Grow - Arttranceformer
 
SHOW GROW OR THE ART OF TRANSFORMATION

Experiment to exit the static, sterile & uniform exhibition style.

Curator-free.
Living link up to Universe.

Artists;
the shamans of our time;
are coming!

Andreas Christian Haslauer
Daniel Maurer
Anna Reschl
Florian Sorgo
and some more

Accoustic Sound Installation by Subensemble
Bertram Dhellemmes
Moritz Benedikt Nolden

We are looking forward to welcome you to this process of Show Grow!
 
 
Burggasse 21, 1070 Wien
