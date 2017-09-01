Burggasse 21, 1070 Wien

« zurück
Show Grow - Arttranceformer
01.09.2017 19:00h
SHOW GROW OR THE ART OF TRANSFORMATION
Experiment to exit the static, sterile & uniform exhibition style.
Curator-free.
Living link up to Universe.
Artists;
the shamans of our time;
are coming!
Andreas Christian Haslauer
Daniel Maurer
Anna Reschl
Florian Sorgo
and some more
Accoustic Sound Installation by Subensemble
Bertram Dhellemmes
Moritz Benedikt Nolden
We are looking forward to welcome you to this process of Show Grow!
Experiment to exit the static, sterile & uniform exhibition style.
Curator-free.
Living link up to Universe.
Artists;
the shamans of our time;
are coming!
Andreas Christian Haslauer
Daniel Maurer
Anna Reschl
Florian Sorgo
and some more
Accoustic Sound Installation by Subensemble
Bertram Dhellemmes
Moritz Benedikt Nolden
We are looking forward to welcome you to this process of Show Grow!