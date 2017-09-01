Burggasse 21, 1070 Wien

Show Grow - Arttranceformer

01.09.2017 19:00h



SHOW GROW OR THE ART OF TRANSFORMATION



Experiment to exit the static, sterile & uniform exhibition style.



Curator-free.

Living link up to Universe.



Artists;

the shamans of our time;

are coming!



Andreas Christian Haslauer

Daniel Maurer

Anna Reschl

Florian Sorgo

and some more



Accoustic Sound Installation by Subensemble

Bertram Dhellemmes

Moritz Benedikt Nolden



We are looking forward to welcome you to this process of Show Grow!

