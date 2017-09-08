Galerie Sophie Tappeiner

Sophie Jung: It's Not What It Looks Like

Sophie Tappeiner is exited to announce Sophie Jung's first solo exhibition in Vienna.



Sophie Jung doesn’t know what she’s talking about. In performing her monologues she hesitates, prevaricates, anxiously and comically meanders until she stumbles upon an idea that will get her out of whatever impasse she’s created for herself. A half-remembered bit of trivia provides a convenient but unsure bridge to the next thought, however unrelated, as she pushes on in search of her point. She repeatedly shuffles her observations in the same way she arranges and rearranges the objects that she discusses and displays: they could always be assembled another way, to different effect, and their form is always contingent and provisional. Her verbal strategies avoid the mastery of drawing conclusions (Flaubert said ‘stupidity is wanting to conclude’). Instead, she offers an ethics of discussing objects and politics in which the speaker does not assume a position of authority ‘about’ or ‘on’ anything. (...)

- From the essay 'All Tension No Release' by Paul Clinton (associate editor of frieze and Frieze Masters Magazine)



Sophie Jung (born in 1982, Luxembourg, lives and works in London) received her BA from the Rietveld Academy, Amsterdam and her MFA from Goldsmiths, London. Recent projects and exhbitions include 'Äppärät' at Ballroom Marfa, 'Tarantallegra' at Hester, NY, 'Unmittelbare Konsequenzen' at Kunsthalle Sankt Gallen and 'Producing my Credentials' at Kunstraum London.

In 2015 she spent 6 months at ISCP in New York, courtesy of the Edward Steichen Award Luxembourg and in 2016 she won the Swiss Art Award.

Forthcoming projects include solo exhibitions at BlainSouthern, London and at Primary, Notthingham as well as a participation in the group show 'New Swiss Performance Now' at Kunsthalle Basel.