Dreaming Dictionary 3
04.09.2017 19:00h
Skulpturinstitut
A foundation with eroded walls crumbles slowly away. Traces of construction and remnants rest in the corners. Wires and pipes protrude from the floor, the recurring rain filling the pipes. Their ever-open mouths cut the wind – two high tones and one deep tone create a drone chord.
Anna Holtz
Tim Hartmann
http://dreamingdictionary.org/
by Eugen Wist
