Skulpturinstitut

Dreaming Dictionary 3

A foundation with eroded walls crumbles slowly away. Traces of construction and remnants rest in the corners. Wires and pipes protrude from the floor, the recurring rain filling the pipes. Their ever-open mouths cut the wind – two high tones and one deep tone create a drone chord.



Anna Holtz

Tim Hartmann



http://dreamingdictionary.org/

by Eugen Wist