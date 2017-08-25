« zurück
Mending/Healing/Altering/Reproducing Clay Workshop
25.08.2017 17:00h
MQ - MuseumsQuartier Wien
MQ - MuseumsQuartier Wien
Fotocredits: GJ van Rooij and Lisa Rastl
The mending-healing-altering-reproduceing workshop is for kids and adults. We are working in pairs, one person is describing a loved object to the other who is trying to reproduce it out of clay.
Lets see what happens!
In cooperation with tranzit.at and Architekturzentrum Wien
Zsófia Szemző is a participant of the Artists-in-Residence programme at quartier21/MuseumsQuartier in Vienna, supported by ERSTE Foundation.
Venue:
BRICKerl
MuseumsQuartier Wien
in the courtyard of Architekturzentrum
Museumsplatz 1, 1060 Vienna
No registration needed, just come by
If you have any questions, please contact office.at@tranzit.org
Admission free!
Lets see what happens!
In cooperation with tranzit.at and Architekturzentrum Wien
Zsófia Szemző is a participant of the Artists-in-Residence programme at quartier21/MuseumsQuartier in Vienna, supported by ERSTE Foundation.
Venue:
BRICKerl
MuseumsQuartier Wien
in the courtyard of Architekturzentrum
Museumsplatz 1, 1060 Vienna
No registration needed, just come by
If you have any questions, please contact office.at@tranzit.org
Admission free!
KARTE