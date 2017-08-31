Relocating Grafitti: Interventions with Augmented Reality

WORKSHOP with Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro



Date: Thursday, August 31 (3-6pm) and Friday, September 1 (3-6pm)

Participation free of charge

Please register: q21tours@mqw.at



Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro will hold a 2-day workshop as part of the exhibition WELT KOMPAKT? curated by Ursula Maria Probst at frei_raum Q21 exhibition space.



This workshop aims to create a dynamic of exchange between street art and places in the city of Vienna, using augmented reality (AR) as a tool to dislocate graffitis - from the Danube Canal to other parts of Vienna.

During two days the participants will select and research local street art and relocate them, exploring possibilities and criticizing the rage of digital media in interventions at public places.

The intentions are to extend the experiment that originated in Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro’s artwork for the exhibition WELT KOMPAKT?, and to discuss the topics of control, subversion and appropriation of the city with digital media.



About the artist:

Giovanna has been researching augmented reality inside exhibition spaces and is now conducting a PhD research focusing on the uses of the city as an interactive interface, and, at the same time, reflecting about its potentialities of resistance. Most of her artworks can be considered digital interventions and objects related to the public space, trying to connect people and review the basic functions of digital devices.



Workshop schedule:

1st day: Meeting Point: frei_raum Q21 exhibition space

Time: 3pm

- Presentation on augmented reality (30 minutes)

- Walk to the Danube Canal and photo shooting session of the murals/graffiti to be selected by the participants (1 each)



2nd day:

Meeting point: frei_raum Q21 exhibition space

Time: 3pm

- Selection of the places for intervention with AR in the MQ

- Edition of the images selected in the previous days and implementation with Augmented Reality



Technical requirements for the participants:

a) bring a smartphone and install the app Layar (free, 12,8 MB)

b) if possible bring a computer on the second day

c) wifi (provided from the exhibition space)