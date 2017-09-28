Moment! 6th International Improv Festival Vienna 2017

Moment! Opening Show 28.9.2017, 7.30pm





Welcome to the 6th INTERNATIONAL IMPROV FESTIVAL VIENNA 2017!

The MOMENT! Opening Show will introduce our Festival Ensemble – a matchless constellation of improv stars from all over the world alongside the TAG SPORT-VOR-ORT-ALLSTARS. You can expect vivid performances – creating incredible, unexpected and lasting MOMENTs for you!

For further info about the Festival visit our Festival-Website:



www.viennaimprovfestival.com



Book your ticket now!

Tickets € 13,00 per night (no discount)