Moment! 6th International Improv Festival Vienna 2017
28.09.2017 19:30h
Das TAG - Theater an der Gumpendorfer Straße
Moment! Opening Show 28.9.2017, 7.30pm
Welcome to the 6th INTERNATIONAL IMPROV FESTIVAL VIENNA 2017!
The MOMENT! Opening Show will introduce our Festival Ensemble – a matchless constellation of improv stars from all over the world alongside the TAG SPORT-VOR-ORT-ALLSTARS. You can expect vivid performances – creating incredible, unexpected and lasting MOMENTs for you!
For further info about the Festival visit our Festival-Website:
www.viennaimprovfestival.com
Tickets € 13,00 per night (no discount)
