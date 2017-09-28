x
Moment! 6th International Improv Festival Vienna 2017
28.09.2017 19:30h
Das TAG - Theater an der Gumpendorfer Straße
Moment! 6th International Improv Festival Vienna 2017
 
Moment! Opening Show 28.9.2017, 7.30pm


Welcome to the 6th INTERNATIONAL IMPROV FESTIVAL VIENNA 2017!
The MOMENT! Opening Show will introduce our Festival Ensemble – a matchless constellation of improv stars from all over the world alongside the TAG SPORT-VOR-ORT-ALLSTARS. You can expect vivid performances – creating incredible, unexpected and lasting MOMENTs for you!
For further info about the Festival visit our Festival-Website:

www.viennaimprovfestival.com

Book your ticket now!
Tickets € 13,00 per night (no discount)
 
 
Kategorie Tauben Loge
Start: 28.09.2017 19:30h
Ende : 28.09.2017, 22:00h
TAGS : Theater  Impro 

Das TAG - Theater an der Gumpendorfer Straße
Gumpendorfer Straße 67
1060,Wien (Österreich)
http://www.dasTAG.at

