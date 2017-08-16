frei_raum Q21 exhibition space

Thais Medeiros: Cinepoem Rébus Session

Fotocredits: The House of Fear. Thais Medeiros, 2017.

Kurzfilm-Programm im Rahmen der Ausstellung WELT KOMPAKT?



Kuratorinnenführung mit Ursula Maria Probst:

16h



Filmscreening:

ab 18h



Eintritt frei



Cinepoem Rébus präsentiert im Rahmen der Ausstellung WELT KOMPAKT? Kurzfilme von brasilianischen Künstler_innen und Poet_innen, die an der letzten Ausgabe Rébus#8 beteiligt waren.

Rébus ist eine Publikation, die sich für Kunst, Lyrik und Übersetzung engagiert und im Format einer Zeitung begann. Die übersetzten Erzählungen entfalten sich über mehrere zusätzliche Arbeiten, die andere Formen der Übersetzung/Neuschöpfung untersuchen. Mit dieser Methode des Lesens präsentiert durch verschiedene Medien, Orte und Zeiten, werden für Ideen und Praktiken neue Räume der Zirkulation eröffnet.



Herausgeberin Thais Medeiros wird im anschließenden Gespräch mit Kuratorin Ursula Maria Probst ihre Arbeit näher erläutern.



Program:



Nefelibeater (2015)

5' min - Nefelibata are people who live in the clouds. Videoart by Claudia Hersz;



The House of Fear (2017)

5' min - Film by Thais Medeiros based on the story written by Leonora Carrington;



ISLE (2016)

1'50" - Videopoem by Gab Marcondes and Elisa Pessoa;



Y es la imagen - A Adolfo Bernal (Y is the image - A Adolfo Bernal, 2015)

20" - Film about the Colombian artist and poet Adolfo Bernal, by Wallace Mazuko;



The Big Store (2008)

2'50" min.The Marx Brothers' film is exported and reimported to the editing program twenty times - the last archive forms abstract patterns, by Maya Inbar;



OCE - Offer (2013)

4'- Ecological offering on the day of Yemanja. This work by Alessandra Vaghi questions the offerings thrown into the sea. Filmed by Marc Aymonin in Salvador, Bahia;



Lá vem a direção / Oi Cat (2017)

5' - Videoclip by Gabraz, music by Tantão & Os Fita.



MiniBio:



Alessandra Vaghi is a visual artist who lives and works in Rio de Janeiro.



Claudia Hersz is a multimedia artist who graduated in Architecture at the UFRJ. Represented by the Jaime Portas Vilaseca Gallery.



Gab Marcondes is a doctor, poet and visual artist. She has a master's degree in Music from UFRJ with the dissertation "Sound Poetry; Between Sound and Word".



Gabraz is a visual artist and filmmaker. He has directed experimental features about the work of contemporary writers in Portuguese such as Manoel de Barros. Recently released "Eu Sou o Rio (I am Rio)", about the artist Tantão.



Maya Inbar is a visual artist and educator. Her practice investigates the cultural processes of narrative constructions and their political implications.



Thais Medeiros is an artist, translator and the editor of Rébus. She has a master's degree in Visual Arts from the School of Fine Arts of EBA/UFRJ (2009). Her work is based on several recurrences of image / text as a means of intervention in space.



Wallace Mazuko, São Paulo 1979. His work presents pieces in diverse media that operate linguistic updates from cultural works of the 20th century.



