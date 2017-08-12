RaumD / Q21

Calle Libre – Day 4

CALLE LIBRE - Festival for Urban Aesthetics

Street Art & Graffiti Festival

"Urban Divinity"



PROGRAM:

12.8.2017 | DAY 4



| 14.00 – 22.00 |

BLOCK PARTY

“Official Calle Libre Closening Event”

music by Tanz Durch Den Tag

Emil Maurer Park | 1070 Vienna

Line Up:

14-17 Lucia (better days)

17-19 Rapha Ramires (Disco Nostra/ TddT)

19-21 Allbartross (Rainbow Ranger Disco Club/TddT)



| 21.30 – 00.00 |

Film Screening

“The Deepest Depth of the Burrow”

In cooperation w/ Rabbit Eye Movement

Frameout - digital summer screenings| MQ