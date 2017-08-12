« zurück
Calle Libre – Day 4
12.08.2017 14:00h
RaumD / Q21
CALLE LIBRE - Festival for Urban Aesthetics
Street Art & Graffiti Festival
"Urban Divinity"
PROGRAM:
12.8.2017 | DAY 4
| 14.00 – 22.00 |
BLOCK PARTY
“Official Calle Libre Closening Event”
music by Tanz Durch Den Tag
Emil Maurer Park | 1070 Vienna
Line Up:
14-17 Lucia (better days)
17-19 Rapha Ramires (Disco Nostra/ TddT)
19-21 Allbartross (Rainbow Ranger Disco Club/TddT)
| 21.30 – 00.00 |
Film Screening
“The Deepest Depth of the Burrow”
In cooperation w/ Rabbit Eye Movement
Frameout - digital summer screenings| MQ
