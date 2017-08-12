x
TERMINDETAILS
Calle Libre – Day 4
12.08.2017 14:00h
RaumD / Q21
Calle Libre – Day 4
 
CALLE LIBRE - Festival for Urban Aesthetics
Street Art & Graffiti Festival
"Urban Divinity"

PROGRAM:
12.8.2017 | DAY 4

| 14.00 – 22.00 |
BLOCK PARTY
“Official Calle Libre Closening Event”
music by Tanz Durch Den Tag
Emil Maurer Park | 1070 Vienna
Line Up:
14-17 Lucia (better days)
17-19 Rapha Ramires (Disco Nostra/ TddT)
19-21 Allbartross (Rainbow Ranger Disco Club/TddT)

| 21.30 – 00.00 |
Film Screening
“The Deepest Depth of the Burrow”
In cooperation w/ Rabbit Eye Movement
Frameout - digital summer screenings| MQ
 
 
RaumD / Q21
Museumsquartier Museumsplatz 1
1070,Wien (AUT)
http://www.mqw.at

Emil Maurer Park, 1070 Wien
